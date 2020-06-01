As Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesters Outside White House, Donald Trump Vows Militaristic Response: “I Am Your President Of Law And Order”

President Donald Trump vowed to quell unrest across the country on Monday, vowing to take militaristic action and to enforce a 7 p.m. ET curfew in the nation’s capital.

“I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters,” Trump said.

But the scene just before he spoke was extraordinary, as police dispersed hundreds of demonstrators who were, peacefully protesting at the intersection of 16th & H, just on the edge of Lafayette Park. Police dispersed tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd, as the situation on the corner became especially tense.

Trump said he would invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 to mobilize the military to end what he called “riots and lawlessness” in Washington and to take further action elsewhere if states refuse to take more severe action to end disturbances.

“I am mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson and to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your Second Amendment rights,” Trump said, as the sound of explosions could be heard in the distance.

On CNN, Don Lemon described it as a “made for television moment,” noting that Attorney General William Barr appeared in the park just before Trump’s speech as if surveying the troops. “He is doing the exact opposite of what he said in that speech,” Lemon said, referring to the clearing of the protesters, before he warned that the country was “teetering on a dictatorship.”

Soon it became clear that the demonstrators were dispersed from the area for a presidential photo op. After his brief remarks, Trump walked across Lafayette Park and went to St. John’s Church, the historic structure known as the “Church of the Presidents.” He held up a Bible as he stood before reporters and said, “It’s a great country, that’s my thoughts.” He did not go inside, and within minutes he walked back to the White House.

The church was threatened on Sunday night when a basement room was set on fire, but it was extinguished and the damage contained.

“The president wants to make a reality TV show of God and country,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on air, before asking, “When was the last time you saw the American military called out against Americans?”

The clearing of the protesters produced one of the most dramatic moments of the last few days of demonstrations, as police in riot gear pushed people back, some of them holding up their hands to show they did not pose a threat.

On CNN, reporter Alex Marquardt wore a gas mask as he reported from chaos. Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for PBS Newshour, wrote, “Here is what was happening outside the White House as President Trump was giving his Rose Garden address and saying he is an “ally of all peaceful protestors.” Peaceful protestors being tear gassed outside of the WH gates. I confirmed because I was teargassed along with them.”