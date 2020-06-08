Donald Trump Says He’s Retained Pollster To Refute CNN, Other Networks That Show Joe Biden Lead

President Donald Trump lashed out at a CNN poll on Monday that showed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a 14-point lead.

But in contrast to past claims that the polls are “fake,” Trump this time said that he retained a pollster, John McLaughlin, to examine the CNN and other polls from ABC and NBC. McLaughlin claimed that the networks are “reporting biased polls” and it “must be intentional.”

Trump wrote on Twitter, “I have retained highly respected pollster, McLaughlin & Associates, to analyze todays CNN Poll (and others), which I felt were FAKE based on the incredible enthusiasm we are receiving. Read analysis for yourself. This is the same thing they and others did when we defeated Crooked Hillary Clinton in 2016. They are called SUPPRESSION POLLS, and are put out to dampen enthusiasm. Despite 3 ½ years of phony Witch Hunts, we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd!”

…Crooked Hillary Clinton in 2016. They are called SUPPRESSION POLLS, and are put out to dampen enthusiasm. Despite 3 ½ years of phony Witch Hunts, we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd! pic.twitter.com/4IhuLUZjsv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

Left unmentioned was recent Fox News polling, which last week showed Biden leads in Wisconsin, Arizona and Texas.

The CNN poll was conducted by research firm SSRS. It showed that, among registered voters, Biden was drawing 55% support to Trump with 41%.

FiveThirtyEight’s pollster ratings give McLaughlin a C/D grade.

SSRS gets a B/C grade.

The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Biden leading by almost eight points, 49.9% to 42.1%.