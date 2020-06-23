Trump Family Tries To Stop Release Of Tell-All Book From President’s Niece; Publisher Predicts Court Will Block “Prior Restraint”

Donald Trump’s family is attempting to block a tell-all memoir set to be published next month by the president’s niece.

Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, filed a request for a temporary restraining order in a New York court on Tuesday, The New York Times reported.

The book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, is to be published by Simon & Schuster on July 28 and is expected to describe unflattering details about the family. In the advance publicity, the publisher said that Mary Trump “shines a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric.”

The Trump family, though, said that Mary Trump is violating a nondisclosure agreement related to the settlement of the estate of the president’s father, Fred Trump, according to the Times.

Simon & Schuster also published The Room Where It Happened, the tell-all from Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton. Last weekend, a federal judge rejected a Trump administration move to block the release of the book, as he noted that many thousands of copies already were circulating.

In a statement, Simon & Schuster said: “As the plaintiff and his attorney well know, the courts take a dim view of prior restraint, and this attempt to block publication will meet the same fate as those that have gone before. In Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, Mary Trump has written a compelling personal story of worldwide significance, and we look forward to helping her tell her story.”

Mary Trump is the daughter of the president’s late older brother, Fred Trump Jr.