Judge Dismisses Trump Family Effort To Stop Niece’s Tell-All Book

A New York judge has dismissed a legal motion brought by Donald Trump’s brother Robert to try to stop the release of an upcoming tell-all memoir from Mary Trump, the president’s niece.

The judge in Queens County Surrogate’s Court, Peter Kelly, ruled that the case was filed in the wrong jurisdiction. (Read his ruling here). He said that it should have been filed at the New York Supreme Court, so the litigation is not necessarily over.

The book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, is to be published by Simon & Schuster on July 28 and is expected to describe unflattering details about the family.

“The court has promptly and correctly held that it lacks jurisdiction to grant the Trump’s family’s baseless request to suppress a book of utmost public importance and concern,’ said Mary Trump’s attorney, Theodore Boutrous of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. “Democracy thrives on the free exchange of ideas, and neither this court nor any other has authority to violate the Constitution by imposing a prior restraint on core political speech.”

In the advance publicity, the publisher said that Mary Trump “shines a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric.”

On Tuesday, Robert Trump filed a request for a temporary restraining order to block the book, arguing that Mary Trump is violating a nondisclosure agreement related to the settlement of the estate of the president’s father, Fred Trump. But Kelly wrote that the probate proceeding was terminated in the Surrogate’s Court in 2001, and that the court, which handles estates and wills, was limited in ruling on whether Mary Trump violated that NDA.

Kelly wrote, “Such a finding cannot be made here because this controversy is a dispute regarding private rights and obligations which fall outside the subject matter jurisdiction of the Surrogate’s Court.”

Simon & Schuster also published The Room Where It Happened, the tell-all from Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton. Last weekend, a federal judge rejected a Trump administration move to block the release of the book, as he noted that many thousands of copies already were circulating.

In a statement this week, Simon & Schuster said: “As the plaintiff and his attorney well know, the courts take a dim view of prior restraint, and this attempt to block publication will meet the same fate as those that have gone before. In Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, Mary Trump has written a compelling personal story of worldwide significance, and we look forward to helping her tell her story.”

Mary Trump is the daughter of the president’s late older brother, Fred Trump Jr.

In a statement to The New York Daily News this week, Robert Trump called her actions a “disgrace.”

“Her attempt to sensationalize and mischaracterize our family relationship after all of these years for her own financial gain is both a travesty and injustice to the memory of my late brother Fred and our beloved parents,” he said.