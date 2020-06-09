Donald Trump Tweets Conspiracy Theory About 75-Year-Old Buffalo Protester Shoved By Police: “He Fell Harder Than He Was Pushed”

President Donald Trump attacked the 75-year-old Buffalo protester who was shoved by police last week, igniting a furor that led to the prosecution of two officers on charges of felony assault.

Trump tweeted, “Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

Martin Gugino reportedly remains in serious condition after the incident. He had been demonstrating in a protest following the death of George Floyd. A local radio station captured him as he was approaching the officers, but was shoved. He fell to the ground and landed on the pavement, as blood pooled under his head.

The officers, Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, were suspended, but 57 officers resigned from the city’s emergency response unit in a union protest of the sanction. The officers have pled not guilty.

Trump indicated that he had been watching a segment on the incident on One America News Network, a right-leaning network known for its pro-Trump point of view.

Gugino is longtime peace activist from Amherst, according to the Buffalo News, and has been involved in the Western New York Peace Center.