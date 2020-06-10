Donald Trump’s Campaign Fires Off Cease And Desist Letter To CNN Over Poll That Shows Joe Biden With Wide Lead

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign sent a cease and desist letter to CNN demanding that they retract and apologize for a poll showing Joe Biden with a 14-point lead in the presidential race.

“We stand by our poll,” a CNN spokesperson said.

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment, but in the letter, senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis and chief operating officer Michael Glassner write to CNN chief Jeff Zucker that the poll was “designed to mislead American voters through a biased questionnaire and skewed sampling.”

“Media polls such as these are designed to manufacture an anti-Trump narrative and misinform and mislead actual voters,” the wrote. “It’s a stunt and a phony poll to cause voter suppression, stifle momentum and enthusiasm for the President, and present a false view generally of the actual support across America for the President.”

On Monday, Trump, irked by the poll’s results, announced that he had retained pollster John McLaughlin to do an analysis of the poll.