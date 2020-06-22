Disneyland Paris Sets Phased Re-Opening Dates

Disneyland Paris has set a phased re-opening of the resort beginning on July 15. Returning to operations will be the Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club Hotel and Disney Village, all in line with guidance from French government and health authorities. The news comes as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in France and as cinemas re-opened today; it also follows Hong Kong Disneyland opening its gates again last week.

Enhanced health and safety measures will be implemented for both cast members and guests, including limits on attendance and required advanced ticketing and reservations. Cast members and guests ages 11 and older will be required to wear face coverings while at the resort.

A limited number of tickets will be available each day during the initial phase with a new reservation system online in early July.

Some experiences, shows or events will not be available or may be modified depending on the evolution of the safety and sanitary measures and recommendations from public authorities. This includes offerings such as Disney Stars on Parade and Disney Illuminations night time spectacular which will return at an unspecified date. The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands and Jungle Book Jive entertainment spectaculars will return later in the summer.

Character meet and greets will be temporarily suspended, although characters will be in the parks “in new ways to entertain and delight guests,” Disneyland Paris said. Other experiences such as playgrounds and makeovers will remain temporarily unavailable. Additionally, FastPass services will be suspended in order to allow for the necessary queue management on attractions.

“All of us at Disneyland Paris are excited to be on the path to reopening over the next few weeks,” said President Natacha Rafalski. “Making magic means even more as we reflect on the resilience of our cast members and community, the enthusiasm of our guests and fans, and the positive momentum of many re-openings in the tourism industry across Europe.”

Subject to the continued evolution of the situation, Disneyland Paris also set phased re-openings of several other hotels including Hotel Cheyenne on July 20, Hotel Santa Fe on August 3 and the Disneyland Hotel on September 7. The Sequoia Lodge Hotel and Davy Crocket Ranch will remain closed during the summer.

All told, Disneyland Paris is the number one single-site employer in France and reps about 6% of the country’s annual tourism income. It includes the Disneyland park, Walt Disney Studios park, six Disney Hotels and two Disney Nature Resorts with a total capacity of more than 5,800 rooms, two convention centers, the entertainment center Disney Village and a 27-hole golf course.