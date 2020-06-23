Disney+ To Launch In Eight More European Countries In September

Disney+ is to go live in another eight European countries on September 15 after previously launching in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland in March.

The streamer, which is stocked with originals including The Mandalorian and The World According To Jeff Goldblum, will be made available in the following territories:

Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland, and Luxembourg — €6.99/€69.99

Norway — 69 NOK/689

Sweden — 69 SEK/689

Denmark — 69 DKK/589 DKK

Disney said in May that Disney+ has 54.5M subscribers after launching late last year. It is projected to have 60-90M subs worldwide by 2024 and is due to spend more than $1BN on original content in 2020, increasing to $2.5BN by 2024.