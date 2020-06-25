Disney To Close Kids Channels In The UK Following Launch Of Disney+

Disney is closing its kids channels in the UK after launching Disney+ and failing to agree new carriage deals with pay-TV platforms Sky and Virgin Media.

Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior will be taken off air at the end of September, though Disney’s other brands, including Nat Geo and Fox, will continue to broadcast on linear television.

A spokesman said: “From October 1st, Disney+ will become the exclusive home for content from Disney Channel, DisneyXD and Disney Junior in the UK.”

He added that the “Walt Disney Company remains committed to our kids channels business,” and that the company plans to “execute distribution agreements for Disney channels in many markets where Disney+ is also available.”

The news does, however, mark a significant moment for the company, which appears to be increasingly focusing its efforts on streaming at the expense of traditional television.

It also follows the announcement that David Levine, Disney’s vice president of kids programming for the UK, Europe and Africa, is leaving at the end of June after a 16-year spell at the house of mouse.

Disney’s channels closure was first reported by UK trade Broadcast.