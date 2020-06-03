Walt Disney Co. Pledges $5M To Social Justice Nonprofits Starting With $2M To NAACP

Walt Disney Wednesday pledged $5 million to support nonprofit organizations that advance social justice, beginning with a $2 million donation to the NAACP.

The intial funds are to help the NAACP further its work on eliminating disparities and racial discrimination through advocacy and education programs.

“The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated,” said CEO Bob Chapek.

Disney noted that it has worked closely with groups that advocate for and empower communities of color, including the NAACP, for years and provided millions of dollars in grants to help students from underrepresented groups attend college, including through $2.5 million to the United Negro College Fund.

With the Disney Employee Matching Gifts program, employees can increase their impact in their communities by donating to eligible organizations.

As many media and entertainment companies stepped up with solidarity initiatives this week, Disney Tuesday aired a slate of special programming on a number of its networks. That included an ABC News primetime special, America in Pain: What Comes Next? that examined the protests and outrage across the country in response to the killing in Minneapolis last week of George Floyd. The special was preceded by the re-airing of two episodes of black-ish touching on elemets of racism relevant to the national debate.