Disney Pledges $5M For NAACP And Other Groups Advancing Social Justice

The Walt Disney Co. has pledged $5 million in support of nonprofit organizations that advance social justice, beginning with a $2 million donation to the NAACP, amid ongoing protests of the death of George Floyd.

The company said its goal is to “further their longstanding work promoting social justice by eliminating disparities and racial discrimination through their advocacy and education programs.”

Floyd died on Memorial Day after being pulled over and subdued by police. His death has sparked more than a week of protests across the U.S., with many companies acknowledging the upheaval through statements, donations, programming initiatives and other ways. Disney-owned ABC has aired or scheduled shows examining the protests and their root causes.

“The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated,” CEO Bob Chapek said. “This $5 million pledge will continue to support the efforts of nonprofit organizations such as the NAACP that have worked tirelessly to ensure equality and justice.”

The company said its donation was part of an “ongoing commitment” to social justice causes. It has provided millions of dollars in grants to help students from underrepresented groups attend college, including $2.5 million to the United Negro College Fund.