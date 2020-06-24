Disney And FuboTV Reach Multi-Year Distribution Deal, Adding Key Sports Element To Streaming Bundle

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) releases the ball over Georgia defender Adam Anderson during the SEC Championship in 2019. SEC games are a key part of the Disney Media Networks.

FuboTV, an internet-delivered TV bundle launched in 2015 with live sports as its foundation, has added a crucial piece of sports programming via a multi-year distribution deal with Disney Media Networks.

Starting this summer, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, plus in-market access to the SEC Network and ACC Network, will be part of Fubo’s base package. ABC, ABC News Live, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FX, FXX, and National Geographic are also part of the Standard plan.

Subscribers to higher tiers of Fubo will also get out-of-market access to the SEC and ACC networks, plus ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes, FXM, Fox Life, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo and BabyTV.

Acquired earlier this year by FaceBank Group, Fubo has been on a growth curve, though it has not reached the scale of more heavily marketed rivals like Hulu and YouTube TV. In May, the company said its total revenue reached $146.5 million in 2019, up 96% from the previous year. As of the end of 2019, it reported 315,789 paid subscribers, up 37% from 2018. By comparison, Disney said Hulu’s live offering had 3.3 million subscribers at the end of March.

Related Story Disney And ESPN "Uniquely Positioned" To Move Sports Fully Into Streaming - Analyst

“With the addition to our lineup of the ESPN suite of channels, we continue to make good on our promise to sports fans to be the undisputed home of professional and college sports,” Fubo co-founder and CEO David Gandler said. “Fubo is equally delighted to add the storied Disney, ABC, FX and Nat Geo networks to round out a robust programming portfolio for the whole family to enjoy.”

With live sports, notably baseball and pro basketball, about to return in July without fans attending games, “streaming games at home will be even more important than ever,” added Fubo’s Ben Grad, head of content strategy and acquisition.

Added “With FuboTV’s multiple access points across all major streaming platforms and a competitive price point, we continue to serve a growing audience that consumes video on multiple screens and attract new customers into the pay TV ecosystem,” said Sean Breen, EVP, Platform Distribution, Disney Media Networks: