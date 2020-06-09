Disney Sets Feature Based On Lionel Richie’s Greatest Hits

Disney Studios is in the early stages of development on All Night Long, a film inspired by the greatest hits by music icon Lionel Richie, Deadline has confirmed. Richie, who currently serves as a judge on Disney/ABC’s American Idol, and his manager Bruce Eskowitz will produce alongside Dana Brunetti and Matt Del Piano of Cavalry Media. Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Pete Chiarelli is crafting the screenplay, which is said to be more in the vein of Mamma Mia.

Variety was first to report this news.