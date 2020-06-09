Disney Sets Feature Based On Lionel Richie’s Greatest Hits

Disney Studios is in the early stages of development on All Night Long, a film inspired by the greatest hits by music icon Lionel Richie, Deadline has confirmed. Richie, who currently serves as a judge on Disney/ABC’s American Idol, and his manager Bruce Eskowitz will produce alongside Dana Brunetti and Matt Del Piano of Cavalry Media. Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Pete Chiarelli is crafting the screenplay, which is said to be more in the vein of Mamma Mia.
Variety was first to report this news.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.