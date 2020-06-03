Disney’s European Kids Chief David Levine Quits After 16 Years

David Levine, Disney’s vice president of kids programming for the UK, Europe and Africa, is leaving at the end of June after a 16-year spell at the house of mouse.

Diego Londono, executive vice president of media networks and content in Europe and Africa, announced Levine’s departure in an email to staff.

He is leaving to “pursue new opportunities in media” and will remain based in London, Londono said. Disney declined to offer any further details on Levine’s next venture.

In addition to overseeing Disney’s children’s channels in Europe and Africa, he commissioned and developed the Emmy-nominated Evermoor, as well as First Class Chefs, The Lodge and 101 Dalmatian Street.

“A truly international programming executive, David’s extensive breadth of experience, his unique perspective and spirit of teamwork, took our kids channels to a higher level and helped make Disney a leading and genre defining kids brand across Europe,” Londono added.

UK trade Broadcast first reported Levine’s exit.