A confluence of factors makes now the time for Disney and ESPN to migrate sports broadcasting into the direct-to-consumer streaming world, according to a veteran media analyst.

Ben Swinburne of Morgan Stanley wrote in a note to clients Wednesday that Disney, thanks to the scale of ABC and ESPN and its early streaming success with Disney+ and ownership of Hulu, “may be uniquely positioned to take the leap.” He reaffirmed his “overweight” rating on Disney’s stock, raising his 12-month price target to $135. Disney shares were trading Wednesday at around $115.

The pay-TV bundle is continuing to unravel, Swinburne argues, and general entertainment viewership is increasingly happening on streaming services. “Disney’s scale and ability to vertically integrate in general entertainment has positioned it as a long-term winner in streaming,” the analyst wrote. “Using ESPN’s still significant scale to better align sports fans with sports content is a logical next step.”

There has been significant friction of late in the sports distribution sector, apart from the disruption of COVID-19. The former Fox-owned regional sports networks now under Sinclair Broadcasting Group’s aegis have been dark for months on Dish Network, and the satellite operator just hit an impasse with the NFL Network. Concerns are mounting among investors and media executives that the primacy of live sports may not be enough to save the linear bundle and, Swinburne argues, there could be dire consequences in coming years.

“Sports rights on TV are rising at a high-single-digit annual growth rate, while cord-cutting is driving down pay-TV revenues,” he wrote. “If these trends continue, by the end of 2030 there will be little earnings left in the business of broadcasting sports. This would be a bad outcome for all involved, even team owners and players. The majority of revenues for all major leagues stems from TV rights.”

