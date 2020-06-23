Disney Channel Renews ‘Amphibia’ For Season 3; Kermit The Frog, Jenifer Lewis, George Takei And More To Guest Star On Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Disney Channel has ordered a third season of animated series Amphibia starring Brenda Song (Dollface) ahead of its season 2 premiere on July 11. Created and executive produced by Matt Braly (Gravity Falls), the fantastical series is inspired by his heritage, family and childhood trips to Bangkok, Thailand.

The series also revealed its roster of guest stars for its sophomore season including Kermit the Frog (The Muppets); Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish), George Takei (Star Trek: The Original Series); Kristen Schaal (Gravity Falls“); Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Tress MacNeille (voice of Daisy Duck), Haley Tju (Big Hero 6 The Series), Keith David (The Princess and the Frog), Susan Egan (Disney’s Hercules), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2) as well as Marlow Barkley, Mia Allan and Ella Allan (Single Parents)

Related Story Disney Channels EVP Nancy Kanter To Depart Company In 2021 After 20 Years

“Matt’s vision, authentic storytelling and undeniable passion for his characters have brought the fantastical world of Amphibia to life for kids and families around the world,” said Meredith Roberts, senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Channels. “We are excited for viewers to follow Anne and the Plantars as they go on new adventures in season two and unravel through season three.”

In the series, Song, who plays Anne, is joined by Justin Felbinger (Disney Junior’s Miles From Tomorrowland) as Sprig Plantar, who befriends Anne; Amanda Leighton (This Is Us) as unpredictable pollywog (aka tadpole) Polly Plantar, the youngest member of the Plantar family; and Disney Legend Bill Farmer (the voice of Goofy) as overprotective and traditional grandfather Hop Pop.

In season two, we find Anne and the Plantars on a quest to unlock the mysteries of the music box as they leave the cozy confines of Wartwood for the distant city of Newtopia. On their journey, they will visit exotic new locations, uncover hidden secrets and experience unexpected reunions as they continue to search for a way to get Anne home. The new season will include an homage to Disney’s hit Gravity Falls featuring guest voices from the series’ creator/executive producer Alex Hirsch.

A new short-form series Chibi Tiny Tales featuring Chibi-style versions of favorite Disney Channel characters will continue to roll out Sundays on Disney Channel YouTube. The first six shorts highlight Anne and the Plantar family. In two new “Theme Song Takeover” shorts debuting later this year, Sasha and her Toad Army conquer the theme song with their own lyrics, while Sprig transforms the theme song into an 8-bit videogame.

The new season of Amphibia debuts as part of Disney Channel’s new Saturday night animation block, which will also include new episodes of Big City Greens and The Owl House. Check out the full poster for season 2 below.