Discovery Sets ‘Dino Hunters’ Series For June Premiere – Watch The Promo

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery has set Dino Hunters, its new docuseries about the hunt for prehistoric dinosaur fossils, to premiere at 9 p.m. June 19 on Discovery Channel. The program hails from from Half Yard Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company.

Dino Hunters focuses on a group of ranchers and cowboys in the badlands of Wyoming, Montana and the Dakotas who are uncovering valuable dinosaur bones on their land and using the discoveries to help save their livelihoods with a possible payday that could be worth millions. But if they are unable to excavate the finds before the harsh winter bears down, they risk losing the fossils to erosion, turning their potential fortune to dust. Their finds range from T-Rexes and Triceratops to a Nanotyrannosaur, a rare and disputed dinosaur species that may have scientific impact well beyond the series. You can watch a clip below.

Dino Hunters uses a combination of 3D modeling and Computer-Generated Imagery to create X-ray visualizations of both the fossils and the dinosaurs. The images reveal what the dinosaur looked like, how they moved, and other important characteristics of these prehistoric giants.

Dino Hunters is produced for Discovery by Half Yard Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company. For Half Yard Productions, Sean Gallagher, Nicole Sorrenti and John Jones are executive producers. For Discovery, Kyle Wheeler and Gretchen Morning are executive producers and Ethan Galvin is producer.

Watch a promo clip above.

Below are the series’ characters and descriptions.

Clayton Phipps – Montana

Born into cattle ranching, Phipps discovered that the land his family owned had a lot more to offer when he found his first dinosaur fossil in 2003. Only three years later, he unearthed what is considered one of the greatest fossil specimens ever discovered, the spectacular “Dueling Dinosaurs.” With deep rots in Montana, Clayton is well connected to other ranchers who sit on fossil-rich badlands dating back 65 million yearos. Along with his 12 year-old son, Luke, and a small team of fossil experts, Clayton sets out every digging season on the trail of his next major discovery. And this season, he hits another fossil jackpot.

Mike Harris – Wyoming

A true cowboy and businessman who “just can’t slow up,” Mike Harris has kept himself busy working since he was a kid. When he stumbled across a triceratops horn on his pastureland about 20 years ago, he realized there was more to ranching than cattle. In 2011, he found a T-Rex worth millions; its sale could pay off his ranch, but it’s hard to find a buyer with that kind of cash—so “Cowboy Rex” is still on the shelf. While he hunts for a buyer, he’s hedging his bets, prospecting for another big dinosaur that could bring the payday he needs.

Jake Harris – Wyoming

With a father like Mike Harris, it’s no wonder Jake Harris has spent his whole life trying to catch up to his dad. After spending eight years as a teacher, Jake returned to the ranch to work alongside the person he admires most. More manpower expedites the cattle work, freeing up precious time to pursue what they love most—hunting for dinosaurs.

Aaron Bolan – Wyoming

Back in the day, Aaron Bolan ran heavy machinery for a living and studied to be a

homicide detective. But his free time was spent prospecting for dinosaurs on his Uncle John’s Wyoming ranch. Five years ago, he took a leap of faith and moved to the ranch, tying his digging and forensic expertise to his passion for paleontology—but now he has to make sure it pays off. Aaron is one of the few

who’ve been struck twice by lightning, but he’d rather make his reputation by

discovering a unique and historic dinosaur.

Jared Hudson – South Dakota

Jared Hudson has been hunting dinosaurs with the pros since he was 16 years old, getting his start at a site known worldwide for its mammoth fossils. Inspired by the team that found the famous T-Rex, “Sue,” Jared found a South Dakota T-Rex of his own. But what should have been the high point of his career was dashed by a contract dispute with the landowner. The bad blood spread to neighboring ranches, cutting off access to his best dinosaur hunting grounds. With legal bills piling up and his revenue stream in a stranglehold, Jared finds himself starting from scratch. He’s determined to find another great fossil—but also to clear his name and return to the area he once called his “second home.”