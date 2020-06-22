Discovery Debuts Spanish-Language Network Drawn From HGTV, Food Network And Discovery Channel On Charter, Cox Systems

Discovery’s Hispanic division is launching Hogar de HGTV, a network whose Spanish-language programming derives from Food Network, HGTV and Discovery on Cox and Charter cable systems.

The network will debut June 30 on Cox Contour and will be available to Charter Spectrum subscribers by August 1.

Hogar de HGTV will join Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia in the company’s Hispanic portfolio.

In addition to network content from the Discovery networks, it will feature original productions like Mientras no estabas, Destino con Sabor and Chef a Domicilio, a new series produced entirely from participants’ homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Other programs include En la cocina (The Kitchen), Chopped: Eliminado (Chopped), Cocinando con Ina Garten (Barefoot Contessa), Primos a la obra (Cousins Undercover), Delicias en la playa con Katie Lee (Beach Bites with Katie Lee) and Giada en Italia (Giada in Italy).

“Discovery is already well-regarded as the leader in real-life entertainment, reflected in the success of Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia,” said Fernando Medin, president and GM of Discovery Latin America and U.S. Hispanic. “Discovery U.S. Hispanic is dedicated to making a genuine connection to our audience with programming that resonates with their lives, interests and aspirations—and that also best serves the vital, growing U.S. Hispanic marketplace.”