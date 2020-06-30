Discovery Places Supersized Order With Curve Media For More ‘Salvage Hunters’ & New Series ‘Auction House’

Discovery’s UK and Ireland channel Quest has commissioned 161 hours of content from British producer Curve Media, which encompasses a fresh Salvage Hunters spin-off and new series Auction House (working title).

The producer will make 10-part series Salvage Hunters: Design Classics for Quest, which will follow antique expert Drew Pritchard as he indulges his passion for design.

This is in addition to Discovery ordering 45 more episodes of the original Salvage Hunters format, taking the franchise into its 18th series after it first launched in 2011.

Salvage Hunters: Classic Cars and Salvage Hunters: The Restorers have also been recommissioned for 15 and 60 more episodes respectively, while Quest is also taking another 20 installments of Salvage Hunters: Best Buys.

Finally, Curve has created new format Auction House for the channel, which goes behind-the-scenes of Derby-based auctioneers Hansons and follows staff as they value and sell items.

Simon Downing, Discovery’s head of factual and sports in the UK, and Victoria Noble, VP original factual content, ordered the shows. Executive producers for Discovery are Jeremy Phillips and Jon Stephens, while Rob Carey, Claire Simpson and Charlie Bunce executive produce for Curve.

Downing said: “We are incredibly proud of the success of Salvage Hunters and the spin offs. The franchise has gone from strength to strength and we’re pleased to commission more of the same for Quest viewers who can’t get enough of Drew Pritchard.”

It caps a successful few days for Curve after BBC One announced last week that it is following up Vicky McClure’s Our Dementia Choir with two-part Vicky McClure’s Dementia Revolution. It features the Line Of Duty actress exploring how dementia is being treated.