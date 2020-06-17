Director Rupert Wainwright Signs with Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Award-winning director Rupert Wainwright, best known for his work on Stigmata, has signed with Buchwald. He was previously with APA.

Wainwright began his career directing music videos for artists such as NWA and MC Hammer, and Michael Jackson. His first directorial feature was the Disney comedy Blank Check; which led to other films such as The Sadness of Sex and 2005’s The Fog, starring Tom Welling and Maggie Grace.

Currently, Wainwright is set to direct the adaptation of the New York Times bestseller Not Without Hope by Nick Schuyler and Jere Longman. Miles Teller is attached to star and produce along with Rick French (Prix Productions) and Wainwright’s Adore Creative with NFL star Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara executive producing through their Why Not You production company. Wainwright continues to run the integrated advertising agency Adore Creative he founded in 2007, which has created winning campaigns for the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, World EXPO, US Ski and Snowboard, and award-winning tourism campaigns around the world.

Wainwright continues to be repped by Wayne Alexander of Alexander, Lawrence, Frumes, & Labowitz.