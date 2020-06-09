Dianne Houston To Helm ‘The Melony Armstrong Story’ Drama For Moving Picture Institute

Dianne Houston, an Oscar nominee for her 1995 short Tuesday Morning Ride and the first and, so far, only Black woman to be nominated for a directing Oscar, has been tapped to write and direct the Moving Picture Institute original film, The Melony Armstrong Story.

The film is based on the inspiring, true story of Melony Armstrong, a mother who works at a shelter for battered women and decides to start a natural hair braiding business to achieve financial independence for herself and others. But to do so she must overcome unexpected obstacles imposed by a powerful cartel and the state of Mississippi.

Lana Link, Rob Pfaltzgraff, and Stacey Parks are producing the project wit Armstrong and Nick Reid serving as executive producers. Production is anticipated to commence Spring 2021. MPI previously produced the 2019 film Miss Virginia starring Uzo Aduba.

Houston recently co-wrote the upcoming Charlie Stratton-directed drama Seacole starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sam Worthington. She has served as a writer, supervising producer and director on Fox‘s Empire, directed Lifetime’s Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland, and wrote for the ABC limited series When We Rise, Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le, and CBS’s City of Angels.

Houston is repped by APA.