‘Desus & Mero’ Gets Return Date, Moves To Sundays & Thursdays On Showtime

Showtime’s Desus & Mero will return from its June hiatus with new episodes starting July 5 — now if only Desus Nice and The Kid Mero had something to talk about.

The premiere date marks a move from Mondays to Sundays for the late-night series, creating a first-run block with The Chi and Black Monday. It also will continue to air on Thursdays. starting at 11 p.m. both nights.

Desus & Mero will continue to be shot from the hosts’ homes with Desus (Daniel Baker) and Mero (Joel Martinez) offering their take on the day’s hot topics and talking with guests from the worlds of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more.

The longtime acquaintances reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast and a daily late-night show on Viceland.

Desus & Mero originally aired on Viceland from 2016-18 before moving to the premium cabler in February 2019, when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the duo’s first guest. It expanded to two nights a week for last year’s summer run.