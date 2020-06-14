Dennis O’Neil Dies: Legendary ‘Batman’ Comic Book Writer Was 81

Dennis “Denny” O’Neil, a legendary comic book writer who worked for both Marvel Comics and DC Comics has died, He was 81.

O’Neil passed away Thursday, his alma mater Saint Louis University, shared on social media. A cause of death was not given.

DC Comics also posted a tribute on its official Twitter account, saying O’Neil’s “voice will be missed.”

“DC mourns the passing of Dennis “Denny” O’Neil, who co-created some of DC’s—and the industry’s—most important comics. Between revitalizing Batman and telling thoughtful stories that addressed addiction and racism, he told the stories we needed to hear. His voice will be missed,” the tweet said.

A St. Louis, Missouri native, O’Neil was born in 1939. He graduated from Saint Louis University in 1961 with a degree in English. He began his professional life as a journalist in Cape Girardeau, and later served in the U.S. Navy.

After completing his military service, O’Neil joined Marvel Comics. In the 1960s, he signed with DC Comics and spent the next 12 years there.