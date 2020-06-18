Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Heading Back To Europe For Additional Shooting In August

EXCLUSIVE: Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s big-budget sci-fi pic with Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, is heading to Hungary to film additional material this summer, Deadline can reveal.

Warner Bros has the movie dated for December 18, 2020 in the U.S. and I understand that the extra shooting will not cause a delay and it will still release on that date. On a pic of this scale and ambition, shooting additional footage is pretty much par for the course and isn’t an indication of anything problematic with the existing material, which we hear is sizing up to be epic.

The team are planning to head back to Budapest, Hungary, where the movie shot in 2019 at Origo Film Studios. Filming has also taken part in Jordan and Norway, and initially wrapped back in July last year.

Film production has been shuttered around the world during the pandemic, but some nations have been able to get cameras rolling again, and there have been reports recently that Hungary will be one of the next European nations to give the green light. I understand Dune will shoot with extensive coronavirus safety measures in place.

Oscar Isaac, who plays Duke Leto Atreides in the movie, confirmed news of the extra shooting to Deadline in a video interview today.

“We’re going to do some additional shooting in mid August… they’re saying in Budapest in Hungary,” said Isaac. “I saw some things cut together and it just looks amazing. Denis [Villeneuve] is a real artist and it will be exciting to see it come together. It’s kind of wild that we’re doing some additional shooting a few months before it’s supposed to come out, but that happened with Star Wars as well.”

Pic is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi of the same name and is planned to be the first of two parts. Legendary Pictures is producing.

Deadline has reached out to Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros for comment.