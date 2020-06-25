Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser, Peter Stormare Set For Pandemic-Themed Thriller ‘Songbird’

EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Peter Stormare are among the first to be set for the pandemic-themed thriller Songbird. Deadline revealed last month that Songbird would be shot in Los Angeles, one of the first films to begin production.

The film was set up by Adam Goodman and Andrew Sugerman’s Invisible Narratives in partnership with Catchlight Studios and Michael Bay. Adam Mason (Into The Dark) is directing a script he co-wrote with Simon Boyes. Production will utilize strict social distancing practices and innovative techniques that will allow for shooting to begin imminently. The filmmakers are providing remote training for the actors. ICM Partners and Endeavor Content are repping sales at Virtual Cannes and they have prepared a proof of concept presentation. This cast certainly will help find a home for the modestly budgeted film.

Songbird is a taut thriller in the spirit of Paranormal Activity and Cloverfield. It takes place two years in the future, and the pandemic has not gone away. Lockdowns have been rolled back and then reinstated and it becomes even more serious as the virus continues to mutate. Songbird is also a love story. Told from street level through the eyes of the characters, In a feeble attempt to keep the sickness contained, the city has been bisected into haves and have nots. The film centers around an essential worker who has a rare immunity, a delivery man who delivers goods and hope throughout the city. Like the vast majority of the population, his girlfriend is locked within her home, and the couple has no ability to physically be together. To be with the one he loves, the protagonist must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well connected family, helmed by a matriarch (played by Moore) who will stop at nothing to protect her family and maintain her way of life. Songbird is a story about the resilience of the human spirit and the idea that hope is worth fighting for.

Moore is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Gang, Tyre; Robinson is repped by Mark Schulman from 3 Arts, Jay Gassner at UTA and Julian Zajfen at Ziffren Brittenham. Hauser is represented by CAA, Artists First and Schreck Rose Dapello.