‘Defending Jacob’ Showrunner Mark Bomback Inks Overall Deal With Apple

EXCLUSIVE: Apple has signed an overall deal with Defending Jacob creator, executive producer and showrunner Mark Bomback. Under the multi-year pact, Bomback will develop new TV projects exclusively for Apple TV+.

The overall deal comes a month after thriller Defending Jacob, starring Chris Evans, wrapped its eight-episode run. In his biggest foray into TV to date, Bomback created, wrote, executive produced and showran the limited drama based on the novel of the same name by William Landay.

Like other streamers, Apple TV+ does not release viewership data, but as Deadline reported last month, Defending Jacob is said to be among the top three series premieres on the service, logging a big opening weekend with viewership continuing to build in Week 2 and the audience growing by five times in its first 10 days to rank among the two fastest-growing series premieres for Apple TV+. Defending Jacob also is believed to have set Apple TV+ records for viewer engagement. It is one of the series Apple is showcasing in its first ever FYC Emmy campaign.

Bomback is an in-demand screenwriter with credits that include such box-office hits as Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and its sequel War for the Planet of the Apes, Live Free or Die Hard, The Wolverine, and Unstoppable. He is repped by Anonymous Content and David Colden.

Some of the companies and talent under deals at Apple include Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions, Oprah Winfrey, Alfonso Cuaron, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.