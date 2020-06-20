‘Dead To Me’ Trio Talks Left Turns, Love Interests And Lucy & Ethel – Contenders TV

Christina Applegate, who plays Jen Harding on Netflix’s comedy mystery series Dead to Me, said during the series’ panel at Deadline’s Contenders Television livestream that she was gobsmacked when creator-showrunner Liz Feldman told her of the left turn the series was taking in Season 2.

The plot twist in question involved her character killing off James Marsden’s Steve, the person she suspected of killing her own husband in Season 1. Turns out he has a brother who looks just like him. “We are going to have James come back as a twin? Are you punking me?,” Applegate said she asked before putting her full trust in Feldman’s judgment.

When this moderator compared Applegate and co-star Linda Cardellini’s Judy to a modern-day Lucy and Ethel, Cardellini said the secret to their success as a team is they have so much more to play, and so much more complication that just keeps upping the stakes.

As for this season’s new female love interest for Judy, Feldman minced no words during the CBS Television Studios panel.

“I am a proud, out, gay woman and have been very lucky to tell my coming-out story and to tell lots of different layers of the story of being a gay person, and I really wanted to do something different that I hadn’t seen before — not just in TV, but in life,” she said in emphasizing that she just wanted the same-sex relationship to be seen as a normal thing that occurs in the world without bringing any special attention to it.