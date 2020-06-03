‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ Loses Key Series-Regular Ahead Of Season 6

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of Tuesday night’s Season 5 finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow is saying goodbye to a key cast member. Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who most recently portrayed Charlie on the CW drama series, won’t be returning for season 6.

In Tuesday night’s season 5 finale, after a performance by her band The Smell, Charlie (Richardson-Sellers) announced she was leaving the Waverider.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie Bettina Strauss/The CW

“This was something that was well over a year in the works,” co-showrunner Phil Klemmer told Deadline’s sister pub TVLine. “We knew that [Maisie] was wanting to make her mark as a filmmaker on her own, and so that allowed us to craft a story that would, hopefully, make for a satisfying conclusion. The finale was sort of all about her. For me, it’s so bittersweet, bringing it back to that punk club and The Smell… The good thing is that people are allowed to come back and have come back.”

This is Arrowverse, in which characters tend to go and then reappear at some point, so there’s no reason to believe this will be the final appearance for Richardson-Sellers.

Richardson-Sellers initially joined the series in season 2 as Amaya Jiwe/Vixen, who was a member of the Justice Society of America in the 1940s. She took on the role of Charlie in season 4. Earlier this season, Charlie’s secret was revealed that she was really the Greek goddess Clotho.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Phil Klemmer, and Sarah Schechter.