‘America’s Got Talent’ Leads Tuesday Ratings; ‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ Season Finale Steady

America’s Got Talent slipped a tenth from last week’s season premiere to a 1.3 in the adults 18-49 demographic while netting 8.70 million viewers, with both totals topping Tuesday night in primetime. World of Dance (0.9, 4.50M) also dipped in the demo and dropped some eyes after last week’s debut. Still, NBC won the night overall in both metrics.

Over at the CW, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.2, 729,000) wrapped its fifth season, holding steady with last week’s numbers. Ahead of it, the network’s newest superhero Stargirl (0.2, 983,000) ticked down a tenth.

ABC kicked off the night with a re-airing of the “Hope” episode of Black-ish that shed light on police brutality, more than relevant to the current landscape, and was followed by its celebrated “Juneteenth” episode. ABC also aired the special America in Pain: What Comes Next? (0.6, 3.12M), which reported on the protests and outrage across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd, police brutality and systemic racism against Black Americans. The network ended the night with The Genetic Detective (0.4, 3.06M), which held steady in the demo.

CBS aired reruns of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, while Fox served repeat episodes of Hell’s Kitchen and 24 Hours to Hell and Back.