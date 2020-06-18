Daytime Emmy Broadcast Sets ‘The Talk’ Panel As Hosts

The Talk’s Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond will host the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, the cohosts announced on-air today.

The awards will be presented virtually on Friday, June 26 on CBS, with leading category recipients and special guests appearing from their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional categories will be announced simultaneously on Twitter, with others presented in a separate ceremony in July.

This year marks the 14th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmys, more than any other network. The show will be produced by NATAS and Associated Television International, which produced the 2009 Daytime Emmys on the CW as well as the most recent CBS broadcasts of the event in 2010 and 2011.

ABC soap General Hospital leads all shows and CBS and Amazon Prime Video top all networks in nominations. For a complete list, go here.

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is set for Friday, June 26, 8 p.m. ET/PT, on CBS.