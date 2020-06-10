‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actress Judi Evans Thanks Fans After Nearly Having Both Legs Amputated As A Result Of Coronavirus

“Thank You!! Your love and prayers and support have meant the world to me!!”

That was the message posted to Facebook on Tuesday evening on behalf of Days of Our Lives actress Judi Evans. In the post, a photo showed a hospitalized but smiling Evans holding a note with the message on it.

The soap star’s note came in response to an outpouring of well-wishes from fans.

According to her representative, Evans was admitted to the hospital after a horse-riding accident and, while there, became infected with COVID-19.

From her representative, Howie Tiger Simon:

I spoke to Judi on Sunday and she is STILL in the hospital — 23 days now and counting. She contracted COVID-19 while there and she had what is known as the COVID blood clots in her legs and she nearly had both legs amputated on two different occasions.

She had mild symptoms — fever, aches, a cough and the blood clots. On top of everything, when she went into surgery on one of her legs, they forgot to numb the leg and cut into her leg while she was fully (conscious) with no numbing of the area! However speaking to her on Sunday, she was in good spirits and back to Judi “humor” despite all these spiraling turn of events. She has said she appreciates all the prayers for her and they’ve helped her mentally, physically and spiritually! She just wants to continue to test negative on COVID19 before she can go home and get the rest she so needs!!!

Evans has been a regular on Days of Our Lives since 1986. She also has appeared on Another World, As the World Turns and The Guiding Light. She won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role in a Daytime Drama Series for The Guiding Light.