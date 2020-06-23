‘Extraction’ EP David Guillod Pleads Not Guilty To Multiple Sexual Assault Charges; Bail Reset To $1M

Just over 24 hours after David Guillod surrendered to authorities over sexual assault charges, the Extraction executive producer has entered a plea of not guilty and been released on bail of $1 million.

Looking at over 20 years in prison if found guilty on the 11 felony charges, including kidnapping to commit rape, Guillod is in the process of actually leaving the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s HQ, where he spent the night.

Originally, as Deadline exclusively revealed yesterday, under terms worked out before Guillod showed up at the coastal town’s cop shop on Monday morning, the producer’s bail had been set at $1 million – a fee Guillod had been prepared to pay and walk out soon afterwards.

However, District Attorney Joyce Dudley’s office raised the bail amount for to $3 million literally within an hour of the producer arriving at 10 AM on June 22. “Bail was increased to 3 million dollars as that is the amount we felt was appropriate in this case,” Senior Deputy DA Jennifer Karapetian told Deadline yesterday afternoon.

With that amount now far exceeding what the accompanying bondsman was waiting to post, Guillod suddenly ended up spending the day and night behind bars as his lawyer Philip Cohen sought an emergency hearing in front of Judge Clifford Anderson III for this morning.

“The setting of bail at $1M at the time of the Complaint, necessarily begs the question – what new information was learned by the government in between the setting of bail at $1M on June 12, and Guillod’s voluntary surrender on June 22?” asked the Santa Monica-based attorney in a bail motion submitted late yesterday challenging the new bail amount.

“The charges haven’t changed since June 12,” the eight-page filing in California Superior Court added of the initial filing of charges earlier this month by the Santa Barbara DA. “The number of alleged victims hasn’t changed since June 12. Guillod’s background hasn’t changed since June 12.”

“The only thing that has changed is that Guillod did exactly what he said he was going to do and surrendered exactly at the time and place that he said he would,” Cohen continued in his motion, a significant portion of which was repeated at today’s hearing against prosecutors. “Surely, this ‘new’ circumstance of voluntary surrender does not support an increase in bail above schedule. The only other new thing that the government learned between June 12 and June 22 is that Guillod could indeed make bail at the scheduled amount.”

By the very fact that Guiilod is exiting a cell this afternoon, that hearing clearly proved tactically successful for the Atomic Blonde EP and his lawyer.

With the case now having been moved to Santa Maria in northern Santa Barbara County, the next hearing in this matter is set for June 30. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that will be a virtual hearing via Zoom.

Initially under investigation by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office from complaints lodged in late 2017, Guillod is facing claims related to four Jane Does over a period from 2012 to early 2015. In addition to the kidnapping charge, Guillod is also charged with rape of an unconscious person and rape of a person prevented from resisting due to “an intoxicating, anesthetic or controlled substance.”

“Mr. Guillod has been vilified for eight years without being afforded the opportunity to examine under oath his accusers,” Cohen declared in a statement yesterday for the ex-Primary Wave Entertainment CEO. “Justice is rarely swift and often does not come easy; but Mr. Guillod very much looks forward to clearing his name in the appropriate forum.”