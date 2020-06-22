‘Extraction’ EP David Guillod Charged With Multiple Sexual Assaults; $1M Bail Set By Santa Barbara D.A.

EXCLUSIVE: In the next few minutes, Extraction executive producer David Guillod will turn himself in to law enforcement in Santa Barbara to face multiple charges of sexual assault.

The allegations center around three women, who have been identified as Jane Does by District Attorney Joyce Dudley’s office, I’ve learned. At least one of those cases is occurred at a corporate retreat in Santa Barbara in 2014, which is no small part why the over two-year investigation into claims against Guillod was shifted from the L.A. County D.A. and the office’s Sex Crimes Division led by Deputy DA Paul Thompson.

Accompanied by his lawyer Philip Cohen, the former Primary Wave Entertainment co-CEO is surrendering himself at the HQ of the Sheriff’s department of the tourist friendly coastal city. Guillod is expect to post the $1 million bail that the Santa Barbara D.A. has set for him and be on his way fairly quickly after that.

A date for an official arraignment hearing will be announced probably later today. We will update with further information as it become known.

These cases appear to be different from the allegations made against the Atomic Blonde EP back in late 2017, sources tell me with at least one of them involving a former assistant to Guillod. Strongly denied by Guillod at the time, settlements were reached in those cases by Primary Wave, I hear.

In November 2017, Ted actress Jessica Barth said that her former manager Guillod drugged and assaulted her during a 2012 dinner meeting. Barth reported the attack to the LAPD at the time, but withdrew her claims after Guillod threatened her with career destroying legal action. New allegations against from another women in late 2017, led to Barth going back to police with her own claims. That duo of assault allegations led to Jackie Lacey’s office opening their own probe into the matters.

Criminal Minds actress AJ Cook sued her ex-manager Guillod for $1.6 million in early 2019 for not disclosing his “sexual predator” past. An omission, among other allegations, that Cook claimed hurt her reputation as an advocate for women. The Final Destination 2 actress had actually been sued herself by Primary Wave in October 2018 over claims of unpaid commissions.

Guillod was axed from Primary Wave on November 4 2017, the day after Jessica Barth’s claims were made public. “Primary Wave Entertainment and David Guillod have agreed to part ways effective immediately, David Guillod has resigned from the company,” the management company said in a terse statement at the time.