Daniel Radcliffe Responds To J.K. Rowling’s Controversial Comments: “Transgender Women Are Women”

Two days after Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling drew condemnation for an op-ed that GLAAD contended “willfully distorts facts about gender identity and people who are trans,” Harry Potter himself responded.

Actor Daniel Radcliffe said that, while Rowling has had a major impact on his life, he felt compelled to say something about her assertions. He did so, he said, with full knowledge that some in the media would likely portray his words as part of a spat between he and author but, “that is really not what this is about.”

Last year, Rowling was embroiled in a similar controversy for showing support for Maya Forstater, a researcher who stated that people cannot change their biological sex.

This time, Rowling fanned the flames by tweeting, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people. But erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Radcliffe responded with a statement on the Trevor Project web site, which included the following:

Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I. According to The Trevor Project, 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm.