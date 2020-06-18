Dame Vera Lynn Dies: British Singer & Actress Was 103

Dame Vera Lynn, the British singer and actress who was known as the “forces’ sweetheart,” has died at the age of 103.

Her family confirmed her death on Thursday, saying they were “deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers.”

Lynn is best known for performing the song We’ll Meet Again, which was made famous during World War II for boosting the morale of British troops and was recently evoked by Queen Elizabeth II to rally the nation in an address on the coronavirus crisis.

The song has appeared in countless movie and TV soundtracks, including Hellboy, Stranger Things and The Singing Detective. Lynn also featured in three films in the 1940s, including One Exciting Night and We’ll Meet Again, and presented BBC variety show Vera Lynn Presents in the 1960s.

BBC director general Tony Hall said: “She demonstrated how music and entertainment can bring joy in the most challenging times. Something that will resonate with many people today. The BBC will be showing a special tribute programme tonight.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Dame Vera Lynn’s charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours. Her voice will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come.”