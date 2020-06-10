Dakota Johnson To Topline Mockumentary-Style Series ‘Rodeo Queens’ At Amazon

Dakota Johnson is attached to executive produce and star in Rodeo Queens, a mockumentary-style comedy, which Amazon Studios nabbed in a competitive situation from Platform One Media (a Boat Rocket Company) in association with TeaTime Pictures for series development. Christy Hall, the co-creator and executive producer of Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This, created the series and will serve as showrunner. Portlandia co-creator Carrie Brownstein is directing.

The new series, which will soon open its writers room, follows an ensemble of Rodeo Queen hopefuls as they compete for the coveted crown.

Fifty Shades star Johnson is executive producing via her production company TeaTime Pictures, along with producing partner and TeaTime co-founder Ro Donnelly as well as Elisa Ellis.

Johnson can currently be seen alongside Tracee Ellis Ross in The High Note and has upcoming The Friend, opposite Jason Segel and Casey Affleck. She recently signed on to join Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine, and Olivia Wilde in New Line’s Don’t Worry, Darling, which Wilde is also directing, as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter, with Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, and Peter Sarsgaard. She’s repped by Untitled Entertainment and WME.

Hall, who is penning the feature adaptation of Stephen King’s psychological horror novel, The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon, for Village Roadshow Pictures, is repped by LBI Entertainment and Morris Yorn.

Brownstein, who was most recently seen in the Sundance film The Nowhere Inn, is the Peabody Award winner and multiple Emmy nominee for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series for IFC’s Portlandia, the sketch series, which she co-created and co-starred alongside with Fred Armisen. In addition, she is slated to make her feature directorial debut with the upcoming Fairy Godmother for MGM. Brownstein is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.