D.L. Hughley Collapses On Stage At Nashville Comedy Club, Still Hospitalized

Actor/comedian D.L. Hughley had a medical emergency Friday night, collapsing in the middle of his set at a Nashville comedy club and being carried off stage.

Hughley, age 57, was appearing at Zanies Nashville Comedy Club when he paused during his set. He then began leaning on his stool. Staff, sensing trouble, rushed to his aid, but Hughley continued to collapse and hit the floor. He was then hustled off stage by several staff members into his dressing room. An announcer then instructed the audience to, “Stay calm. We’ve got it all under control.”

A Hughley representative told the comedian was “suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders. He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayer and thoughts.”

Hughley has had a long career in comedy, television and film, including the TV series The Hughleys, which ran from 1998-2002.