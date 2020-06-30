‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ To Return For Season 11 On HBO

Larry David will return to HBO for an eleventh season on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

This comes after the tenth season of the comedy aired on the cable network earlier this year. It takes the show past 100 episodes.

Created by David, who will exec produce alongside Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer and Gavin Polone as well as co-executive producer Laura Streicher and consulting producer Jon Hayman.

Season ten starred David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, J.B. Smoove and Ted Danson and expect many, if not all of them to return. Last season followed Larry as he set up a spite coffee store.

HBO has previously said that it would renew the show as long as the Seinfeld co-creator wants to do it.

“This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “Larry is already busy writing, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Larry David added, “Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.”