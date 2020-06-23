Crypt TV Horror Series ‘The Birch’ Returning To Facebook Watch For Season 2

Crypt TV’s horror series The Birch is planting itself into for a second season.

The 10 episode season will have Jane Casey Modderno returning to write with Xaria Dotson reprising her role as Evie Grayson.

“Crypt is thrilled to revisit the world of The Birch for a second season,” said Crypt TV CCO Kate Krantz. “Having the show on a platform like Facebook Watch uniquely creates a personalized fan experience where viewers build community, share fan art, theories and forge connections we hope to honor our fans’ excitement from season 1 as the story evolves.”

She continues “We are thrilled to bring back and expand the creative vision with our lead Xaria Dotson, writer Jane Casey Modderno, director John William Ross and producer Cliff Wallace. And making this season even more special is getting to work with Ben Franklin and Anthony Melton as producers to bring the special spark of the original short.”

The Birch is based on the 2016 short film of the same name from Anthony Melton, Ben Franklin and Cliff Wallace. The series follows a group of young adults whose lives end up entangled with a vengeful woodland tree monster.

Crypt TV will produce the series with Jack Davis, Kate Krantz and Darren Brandl as Executive Producers. As mentioned Jane Casey Modderno will write with Xaria Dotson starring and John William Ross returning as director. Anthony Melton, Ben Franklin and Cliff Wallace will serve as Co-Producers.

Crypt TV recently announced a partnership with Sony Screen Gems to reboot the 1960s classic 13 Ghosts. In addition, the company announced the first project as part of their partnership with Abundantia Entertainment, one of the leading production companies in India. Chhori kicks off the relationship to bring their monsters to India for local language, long-form content, and is a feature film based on the Hindi remake of the hit-Marathi horror film, Lapachhapi starring Nushrat Bharucha, who recently appeared in India’s Pyaar Ka Punchama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl.