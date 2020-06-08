‘Cheer’ & ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Lead Nominations for Critics Choice Real TV Awards

With five each, Netflix’s Cheer and VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race lead nominations for the 2nd annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards which recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Organized by the Critics Choice Association and nonfiction producers’ body NPACT, the Real TV Awards winners will be announced on June 29.

Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst will receive this year’s Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award, for his ongoing contributions to the unscripted television industry.

Cheer, which follows the cheerleaders of Navarro College as they prepare for the biggest moment of their lives, is nominated for Unstructured Series, Sports Show, Limited Documentary Series, Male Star of the Year and Female Star of the Year. Emmy winner RuPaul’s Drag Race is vying for Competition Series, Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, Female Star of The Year, Male Star of The Year and Show Host.

Queer Eye (Netflix) follows closely behind with four nominations, and Couples Therapy (Showtime) received three nominations. For the second year in a row, Netflix leads the network tally with 31 total nominations. (See full list below.)

Winners in two categories — Female Star of the Year and Male Star of the Year — will be chosen by fan voting, which is now open at criticschoice.com.



“Our nominees for the 2020 Critics Choice Real TV Awards reflect the broad range of dynamic unscripted content available on all television platforms,” said CCA TV Branch President Ed Martin. “We are once again honored to bring much deserved attention to the best of reality TV — a genre that continues to entertain and educate us all.”

NPACT Interim General Manager Michelle Van Kempen added, “Each year of our joint awards program has presented a greater opportunity to highlight the breadth and excellence of nonfiction content, and its unique ability to reflect culture. We are proud to honor Jeff Probst for his important contributions to our industry, both in front of and behind the camera, and to celebrate the programming and the people who work tirelessly to entertain, inspire and spark important conversation.”

Bob Bain and Joey Berlin serve as Executive Producers for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards; Van Kempen is Executive Producer for NPACT.

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

COMPETITION SERIES

LEGO Masters (Fox)

Making It (NBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

American Idol (ABC)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

La Voz (Telemundo)

Songland (NBC)

The Voice (NBC)

UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

Cheer (Netflix)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Intervention (A&E)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1)

We’re Here (HBO)

STRUCTURED SERIES

Encore! (Disney+)

Prop Culture (Disney+)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

BUSINESS SHOW

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)

The Profit (CNBC)

Shark Tank (ABC)

T-Pain’s School of Business (Fuse)

Undercover Boss (CBS)

SPORTS SHOW

Blackballed (Quibi)

Cheer (Netflix)

Last Chance U (Netflix)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Peyton’s Places (ESPN+)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

CRIME/JUSTICE SERIES

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)

The Innocence Files (Netflix)

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

The Pharmacist (Netflix)

Trial by Media (Netflix)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)

ONGOING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Abstract: The Art of Design (Netflix)

The Circus: Inside the Craziest Political Campaign on Earth (Showtime)

Frontline (PBS)

Last Chance U (Netflix)

POV (PBS)

LIMITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)

Cheer (Netflix)

Hillary (Hulu)

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Trial by Media (Netflix)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)

SHORT FORM SERIES

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple)

Comeback Kids (The Dodo)

Creating Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)

The Impossible Row (Discovery)

While Black with MK Asante (Snap)

LIVE SHOW

Chasing the Cure (TNT)

Build (Yahoo)

Live PD (A&E)

Talking Dead (AMC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

INTERACTIVE SHOW

Chasing the Cure (TNT)

Enamorándonos (Univision)

Talking Dead (AMC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

CULINARY SHOW

Chopped (Food Network)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Tournament of Champions (Food Network)

Ugly Delicious (Netflix)

GAME SHOW

25 Words or Less (Fox/Syndicated)

Brain Games (National Geographic)

Cash Cab (Bravo)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC)

Mental Samurai (Fox)

TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SERIES

Expedition Unknown (Discovery)

Extinct or Alive (Animal Planet)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic)

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Nat Geo WILD)

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)

Serengeti (Discovery)

Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America)

LIFESTYLE: FASHION/BEAUTY SHOW

The Goop Lab (Netflix)

Making the Cut (Amazon)

Next in Fashion (Netflix)

Project Runway (Bravo)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RELATIONSHIP SHOW

90 Day Fiancé (TLC)

Are You the One? (MTV)

Black Love (OWN)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

LIFESTYLE: HOME/GARDEN SHOW

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

Home (Apple TV+)

Home Town (HGTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Making the Cut (Amazon)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)



FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)

Dr. Orna Guralnik – Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Dr. Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Gwyneth Paltrow – The Goop Lab (Netflix)

Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Monica Aldama – Cheer (Netflix)



MALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Jerry Harris – Cheer (Netflix)

The Fab Five – Queer Eye (Netflix)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)

Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart: What the Fit (YouTube Originals)

SHOW HOST

Will Arnett – Lego Masters (Fox)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Jeff Goldblum – The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney +)

Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler – Making It (NBC)

Jeff Probst – Survivor (CBS)

Alex Trebek – Jeopardy! (CBS Television Distribution)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PROGRAMMING BY A NETWORK OR STREAMING PLATFORM

A+E Networks

HBO

National Geographic

Netflix

PBS

TLC



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PRODUCTION

Anvil 1893 Entertainment

Big Fish Entertainment

Florentine Films

Kinetic Content

Raw TV

Smart Dog Media