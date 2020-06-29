Critics Choice Real TV Awards: ‘Cheer’, ‘Queer Eye’, Netflix Top Winners

Netflix has again led all networks at the second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, and its series Cheer and Queer Eye topped the winners, each taking home two awards.
Cheer nabbed trophies for Unstructured Series and Male Star of The Year Jerry Harris, and Queer Eye for Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show and Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series. The Culinary Show category resulted in a tie, with both Chopped and Top Chef honored. Queer Eye also topped the winners’ list last year.
Netflix won eight awards in all including Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Crime/Justice Series), Somebody Feed Phil (Travel/Adventure Series), Love Is Blind (Relationship Show), as well as Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Programming by a Network or Streaming Platform.
ABC and Bravo followed Netflix with two awards each.
Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst received this year’s Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award, for his ongoing contributions to the unscripted television.
Here is the full list of winners for the event, organized by the Broadcast Television Journalists Association and nonfiction producer trade organization NPACT:
Competition Series
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Competition Series: Talent/Variety
The Voice (NBC)
Unstructured Series
Cheer (Netflix)
Structured Series
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
Business Show
Shark Tank (ABC)
Sports Show
The Last Dance (ESPN)
Crime/Justice Series
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)
Ongoing Documentary Series
Frontline (PBS)
Limited Documentary Series
Hillary (Hulu)
Short Form Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple)
Live Show
Chasing the Cure (TNT)
Interactive Show
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Culinary Show – TIE
Chopped (Food Network)
Top Chef (Bravo)
Game Show
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC)
Travel/Adventure Series
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
Animal/Nature Show
Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America)
Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Relationship Show
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show
A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)
Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Female Star of The Year
Dr. Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
Male Star of The Year
Jerry Harris – Cheer (Netflix)
Show Host
Alex Trebek – Jeopardy! (CBS Television Distribution)
CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV PEER-VOTED AWARDS
Netflix
Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Production
Raw TV
