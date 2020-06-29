Critics Choice Real TV Awards: ‘Cheer’, ‘Queer Eye’, Netflix Top Winners

Netflix has again led all networks at the second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, and its series Cheer and Queer Eye topped the winners, each taking home two awards.

Cheer nabbed trophies for Unstructured Series and Male Star of The Year Jerry Harris, and Queer Eye for Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show and Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series. The Culinary Show category resulted in a tie, with both Chopped and Top Chef honored. Queer Eye also topped the winners’ list last year.

Netflix won eight awards in all including Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Crime/Justice Series), Somebody Feed Phil (Travel/Adventure Series), Love Is Blind (Relationship Show), as well as Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Programming by a Network or Streaming Platform.

ABC and Bravo followed Netflix with two awards each.

Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst received this year’s Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award, for his ongoing contributions to the unscripted television.

Here is the full list of winners for the event, organized by the Broadcast Television Journalists Association and nonfiction producer trade organization NPACT:

Competition Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Competition Series: Talent/Variety

The Voice (NBC)

Unstructured Series

Cheer (Netflix)

Structured Series

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Business Show

Shark Tank (ABC)

Sports Show

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Crime/Justice Series

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

Ongoing Documentary Series

Frontline (PBS)

Limited Documentary Series

Hillary (Hulu)

Short Form Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple)

Live Show

Chasing the Cure (TNT)

Interactive Show

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Culinary Show – TIE

Chopped (Food Network)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Game Show

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC)

Travel/Adventure Series

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

Animal/Nature Show

Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America)

Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Relationship Show

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Female Star of The Year

Dr. Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Male Star of The Year

Jerry Harris – Cheer (Netflix)

Show Host

Alex Trebek – Jeopardy! (CBS Television Distribution)

CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV PEER-VOTED AWARDS

Netflix

Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Production

Raw TV