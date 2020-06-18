Critics Choice Awards Moves To March 7th, Extends Eligibility To End Of February 2021 For Movies But Keeps 2020 Calendar Year For TV

Following a pattern that is very clearly emerging now, the Critics Choice Awards is adjusting its dates to reflect changes the Motion Picture Academy announced earlier this week for Oscar season . The Critic Choice Awards for Movies and Television will now take place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and again be hosted by Taye Diggs airing on the CW Network Sunday March 7, 2021.

Eligibility for movies will also follow the Academy’s lead and now will include all films released between January 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021. TV eligibility remains solely for programs first seen in 2020 only.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“Now more than ever, people are turning to film and television as a source of comfort, as a means of education, and as a way to connect,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “With the revised timeline, we are looking forward to celebrating all of the brilliant new work created during this extended season.”

Related Story 'Legends Of Tomorrow' Ups Shayan Sobhian To Series Regular For Season 6

Previously other Oscar precursor events such as BAFTA, The Independent Spirits, and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival have also been moved back in light of Oscar’s move to April 25, 2021. A similar move to a later date is still expected to come from various guilds including SAG for their awards, as well as the Golden Globe Awards which , like the CCA’s have traditionally been held in the first half of January. So far this is the only statement put out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, credited to President Lorenzo Soria. “The HFPA and our partners at NBC and dick clark productions are monitoring the situation closely. We will make the final determination regarding the timing of the 2021 Golden Globe ceremony and telecast in consultation with public health officials and proper authorities and as more information becomes available. We are examining every option in order to find a solution that will serve the interests of the film and television creative community and the industry during this time.”

Stay tuned. Here is the schedule for the Critics Choice Awards.

TELEVISION AWARDS TIMELINE:

Honoring the finest in television achievement in 2020

November 2, 2020 – Submissions Open

January 4, 2021 – NomComs begin consideration

January 15, 2021 – NomComs render recommendations

January 18, 2021 – Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced

March 4, 2021 – Final ballots go out to CCA TV Branch members

March 5, 2021 – Deadline for returning final ballots

FILM AWARDS TIMELINE:

Honoring the finest in cinematic achievement in 2020 and January/February 2021

February 1, 2021 – Nominating ballots go out to CCA Film Branch members

February 5, 2021 – Deadline for returning nominating ballots

February 7, 2021 – Critics Choice Awards Film nominations announced

March 4, 2021 – Final ballots go out to CCA Film Branch members

March 5, 2021 – Deadline for returning final ballots

The 25th annual Critics Choice Awards were hosted by award-winning actor Taye Diggs. “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” took home four film awards, the most of the night, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt, Best Original Screenplay for Quentin Tarantino, and Best Production Design for Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh. Best Actor and Best Actress awards were bestowed upon Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker” and Renée Zellweger for “Judy,” respectively. The Best Director race resulted in a tie between Sam Mendes for “1917” and Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite.” Among the television categories, “Fleabag” took home the most awards, winning Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Andrew Scott. Eddie Murphy received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Kristen Bell took home the #SeeHer Award.

Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most-accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.