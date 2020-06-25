‘The Story Of Late Night’ Producer Cream Productions Strikes Co-Pro Deal With Social Justice Activists Indrani & GK Reid

EXCLUSIVE: Cream Productions, the company behind CNN’s upcoming docuseries The Story of Late Night, is set to develop feature documentaries with activists Indrani and GK Reid.

Indrani is an Indian-Canadian director, photographer and activist, while Reid is a producer, multidisciplinary artist and social justice advocate.

The company and the pair will create, develop and produce feature docs with a social justice focus. Indrani and Reid will work closely alongside President of Cream Kate Harrison Karman, as well as veteran documentary producer Corey Russell, who is an EVP at Cream Films.

Indrani directed Girl Epidemic, a short film about girls falling victim to sex slavery, child labor and infanticide, which earned the Disruptive Innovator award at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. She has also worked with the likes of Beyonce and Lady Gaga and was mentored by David Bowie.

Reid has also worked with Bowie and Lady Gaga as well as Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lopez and has produced and directed branding and campaigns for a number of major fashion companies.

Cream’s The Story of Late Night is set to launch later this summer and earlier this week scored another commission from the WarnerMedia network, History of Sitcom. It also produces series including Netflix’s Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan.

Kate Harrison Karman, President of Cream, said, “Indrani is a true tour de force – a powerful artist and filmmaker who yields her creative lens for social justice and change. As we continue to prioritize feature documentaries, her international reach and her provocative storytelling with a purpose in collaboration with GK is exactly what we want Cream Films to symbolize.”

Indrani added, “Believing that artists as myth-makers shape the parameters of the possible, my work explores transformation and the intersection between mythology and reality from diverse perspectives, to inspire change. I am thrilled to work with Cream’s proven expertise in achieving these goals for good.”

Reid said, “We are excited to create meaningful and disruptive work through collaboration with a remarkable team like Cream, bringing together unique visions for equality and sustainability, and nimble but powerful approaches. We look forward to creating game-changing content together.”