Craig Gore Fired As Producer Of New ‘SVU’ Spinoff Over Controversial Comments Amid George Floyd Protests

Law & Order creator/executive producer Dick Wolf has taken swift action after Twitter posts by writer-producer Craig Gore about the ongoing unrest in Los Angeles following George Floyd’s death drew criticism.

“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief,” Wolf said in a statement Tuesday “I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.”

The decision comes only hours after Gore’s posts were met with backlash. Gore, who announced last month on Twitter that he was joining the new SVU spinoff, was expected to serve as co-executive producer on the organized crime drama series starring Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler.

This week, Gore posted a photo of himself brandishing a riffle in front of his home with a caption, “curfew”, after threatening to “light motherf***ers up who try to f***” w/my property” in reference to looting nearby.

Drew Janda, listed online as Associate Producer at NBCUniversal, the company behind all Dick Wolf series, tweeted a compilation of Gore’s messages to Meloni. (you can see it below). The post received a lot of attention and contributed to the quick action by Wolf.

NBC earlier this spring gave a 13-episode series order to the new Dick Wolf crime drama series starring Meloni reprising his Law & Order: SVU character leading an NYPD organized crime unit. Former Chicago P.D. showrunner Matt Olmstead is expected to be the series’ executive producer/showrunner.

Gore was most recently Executive Producer of S.W.A.T. He previously worked as Co-Executive Producer on another Wolf series, Chicago P.D.