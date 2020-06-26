‘Council Of Dads’ Canceled By NBC After One Season

NBC has opted not to renew family drama Council of Dads, sources confirm to Deadline. The decision comes two episodes before the end of the drama’s Season 1 run. Co-star J. August Richards revealed the cancellation in an Instagram post, noting that “tonight is my favorite episode of the season!!!” (You can read his message to fans below)

Council of Dads premiered on March 24 following the season finale of This Is Us. It was the second consecutive drama series in the mold of This Is Us launched by NBC that did not go beyond one season, following last season’s The Village. Council of Dads ranks as one of NBC’s lowest rated drama series of the season. It joins fellow freshman NBC series Bluff City Law, Lincoln Rhyme, Perfect Harmony, Indebted and Sunnyside which all have been canceled. The one NBC first-year scripted show to make it to Season 2 is Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

The series, which comes from Universal Television in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Midwest Livestock Productions, starts when Scott Perry, a loving father of five, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. He calls on a few of his most trusted friends to step in as back-up dads to help guide and support his growing family – just in case he ever can’t be there to do it himself. There’s Anthony, Scott’s oldest and most loyal friend; Larry, his tough-love AA sponsee; and Oliver, his dedicated doctor and wife’s dearest friend. Together, they discover that there’s more to being a father than anyone could do alone – and more to being a family than they ever thought possible.

Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Tom Everett Scott, Richards, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Steven Silver and Michael O’Neill starred.

Council of Dads was written by Tony Phelan & Joan Rater who executive produced along with David Gould and Jason Wilborn. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed also executive produced.