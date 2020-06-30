‘Corporate’: Comedy Central Sets Premiere Date For Third & Final Season – Watch The Promo

With so many people working from home these days, it’s time for a new season of comedy about working at the office — social distancing be damned. Comedy Central has set the Season 3 premiere of Corporate for 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. Watch a promo for the show’s final season above.

Created by Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman, Corporate is a looks at life as a junior-executive-in-training at your average, soulless multinational corporation. Matt (Ingebretson) and Jake (Weisman) are at the mercy of a tyrannical CEO Christian DeVille (Lance Reddick) and his top lieutenant-sycophants John and Kate (Adam Lustick and Anne Dudek). As Matt and Jake navigate an ever-revolving series of disasters, their only ally is Hampton DeVille Human Resources rep Grace (Aparna Nancherla), who is beleaguered by both her job and her exhausting relationship with the very needy Matt and Jake.

Season 2, which premiere in January 2019, featured guest stars including guests Kyra Sedgwick, Elizabeth Perkins, Kristen Schaal, Sasheer Zamata, Baron Vaughn and Andy Richter.

“We know there’s absolutely nothing else going on in the world right now that could possibly need your attention, so we expect you all to tune in,” Bishop, Ingebretson and Weisman said in a statement.