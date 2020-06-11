TV Talk Podcast: Realities Of Reopening Hollywood From COVID-19 Closures; Cinemas, Award Ceremonies & The New Normal

We can’t talk about Jon Stewart’s upcoming Irresistible movie yet, but we can speak of the moves toward restarting Hollywood productions, reopening movie theaters and maybe moving the Oscars because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That’s exactly what we are doing today on this week’s episode of Deadline’s TV Talk podcast. Take a listen here:

In theory, production can start as of Friday under guidelines from the state of California and L.A. County, and theaters can start selling tickets to socially distanced screenings as of June 12 too. However, as other jurisdictions such as Hollywood North aka Vancouver, also aim to get crews back on sets and actors on their marks, it still looks to be awhile before the cameras will actually start rolling on the West Coast.

With all that in mind, how will this all affect the heating up Emmy race? Also, will the 93rd Academy Awards still be taking place on February 28, 2021 on ABC? The AMPAS Board of Governors is meeting to potentially decide if they will push that date or not because of the shifts the COVID-19 crisis forced the industry to take. Add to that, February 28 next year could also be the same day that Super Bowl LV is played thanks to an NFL schedule that looks increasingly fluid due to the pandemic.

Additionally, today’s TV Talk finds Pete chatting with Oscar winner Octavia Spencer about her career and her recent role on both sides of the camera for the Netflix limited series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madame C.J. Walker. You are going to want to hear this interview.

