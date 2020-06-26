Enderby Entertainment Teams With Draganfly’s Safe Set Solutions To Resume Film Production Post COVID-19 Lockdown

EXCLUSIVE: Tech developer Draganfly and motion picture & TV production company Enderby Entertainment are teaming to launch Draganfly’s Safe Set Solutions for feature and TV productions.

Safe Set Solutions Dragonfly

Enderby Entertainment

Safe Set Solutions is a ground-based technology that uses symptom pre-screening, elevated body temperature measurement, and social distancing digital display to help ensure that crews and casts are safe on set. Safe Set Solutions is a health and respiratory measurement platform used as a pre-screening tool to help identify possible infectious and respiratory conditions for the safety of film crews and workforces; as well as areas where people congregate such as airports, schools, shopping malls and other high traffic locations. The technology doesn’t collect personal data or use facial recognition software, rather the system is used to understand patterns and help global film productions companies make better decisions and react quicker to mitigate potential health threats.

Enderby, in addition to distributing the technology, has committed to purchase initial Safe Set Solutions for two upcoming feature productions, Firewatch and Legacy.

“We are continuing to look at innovative ways to operate in this new normal of film production, making health and safety the number one priority,” said Rick Dugdale, President and CEO of Enderby Entertainment. “With crews eager to get back to work, we are focused on employing the best resources on our sets to ensure the safest possible environment. Draganfly’s technology could offer a solution for our industry, allowing cast and crew back on set while giving them the peace of mind that we are adhering to CDC and other health organization guidelines.”

“While the world is starting to reopen their economies, the struggle for many industries to do this safely and effectively remains complicated,” said Cameron Chell, Draganfly CEO. “Partnering with Enderby to bring Safe Set Solutions to the film industry is a significant step to help Hollywood and the global film industry safely ramp up production. Film industry investors, insurance companies, unions and guilds are all seeking this type of solution to protect their investments and keep workers safe.”