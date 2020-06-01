ITV Soap ‘Coronation Street’ To Resume Filming Next Week After 10-Week Coronavirus Hiatus

ITV soap opera Coronation Street is to resume filming on Tuesday 9 June following a 10-week enforced shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The return to production will mean that the show, affectionately known as Corrie, will remain on-air throughout July and beyond, with three episodes being filmed every week at the drama’s studios in Trafford, Manchester.

Coronation Street and sister soap Emmerdale are among a number of programs returning to work following the UK government greenlighting production, and broadcasters and producers drawing up COVID-19 safety protocols.

Safety measures on Corrie include a fixed cohort system, with crew members designated to a specific studio or exterior lot. Social distancing will be observed, while cast and crew will have daily temperature checks. Older and more vulnerable members of the team won’t be on set during the initial period of filming.

John Whiston, ITV’s managing director of continuing drama, said: “Getting to this point has taken a huge amount of work and goodwill from a huge number of people, not least our cast and crew. With the peak past, all indications are that the time is right for a return to filming.

“And with the extensive protocols we have put in place, we have made our workplace as safe as possible. I’m sure our audience will appreciate having the show they love continue on air. For many who have written in it is a vital escape from all the fears and stresses this virus brings in its wake.”