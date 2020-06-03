Cornerstone Films is launching world sales on UK director Jon Wright’s (Grabbers) creature feature The Little People.

Described by Wright as “Gremlins meets Straw Dogs”, the film is based on an original screenplay by Mark Stay (Robot Overlords) and Wright.

The feature followers Londoners Maya and Jamie who escape their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland only to discover malevolent, murderous goblins lurking in the gnarled, ancient wood at the foot of their new garden.

The movie reunites the Grabbers creature team, including prosthetics by Shaune Harrison (Avengers: Age of Ultron), creature designs by Paul Catling (Maleficent) and VFX supervisor Paddy Eason (28 Weeks Later).

Producers are Piers Tempest and Jo Bamford’s Tempo Productions (Military Wives) with Cornerstone Films and Peter Touche (Unhinged) of Ingenious Media executive producing. Janine Modder, who has worked on the Bond franchise since 1997, is part of the producing team, with production set to commence this fall in the UK.

Cornerstone Films will present the film to the buyers at the upcoming Cannes virtual market.

Piers Tempest commented: “We are delighted to be working with Jon again and our partners at Cornerstone to deliver a film that I am confident will surprise, shock and thoroughly entertain audiences.”

Cornerstone Films’ Mark Gooder and Alison Thompson also noted: “This is a one-of-a-kind page-turner of a script that does a brilliant job of marrying real scares with moments of pure entertainment. Jon has a brilliant vision for the film and a great team around him to deliver on such a thrilling premise.”